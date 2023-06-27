Real Madrid eyeing Fenerbahce’s teenage sensation Arda Guler

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arda Guler, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Fenerbahce and Turkey. According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Guler has a release clause of €17.5 million (£15 million; $19 million) in his contract, which expires in 2025. However, his father could demand an additional €18-20 million in commission fee, as per Matteo Moretto.

Guler is one of the most promising talents in Europe. He can play as a false winger or a central playmaker, and has been compared to former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil in his style of play.

Real Madrid are known for their policy of signing young and talented players at reasonable prices, and Guler fits that profile perfectly. However, with a crowded midfield that includes Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos, among others, the club do not see this position as a priority.

Therefore, Real Madrid are exploring alternative ways to secure Guler’s services without paying his full release clause or adding him to their first-team squad immediately. One option is to agree a transfer that will become effective in 2024, with Guler staying at Fenerbahce until then. This would be similar to how Real Madrid signed Endrick, the Brazilian wonderkid who will join them when he turns 18.

Another option is to sign Guler now and send him to Castilla, their reserve team that plays in the third division of Spanish football. However, this scenario is unlikely to appeal to Guler, who has already established himself as a regular starter for Fenerbahce and Turkey.

Real Madrid are not the only club interested in Guler, as several other European giants have been monitoring his progress. However, the player himself has expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and their former manager Zinedine Zidane in the past. Whether he will get his dream move or not remains to be seen.