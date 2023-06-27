 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Milan leading the race for Real Madrid target Arda Guler -report

Madrid want the player but Milan are offering him a role in the first team, according to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
Turkey v Wales: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Arda Guler is definitely a Real Madrid target, although a report published today on MARCA suggests that AC Milan are leading the race for his signing because they’re willing to offer him a role in their squad. Madrid, on the other hand, would be keen on finding minutes for him elsewhere, quite possibly via a loan deal.

Guler’s €17.5 million release clause is a very appealing one for most European clubs, given the potential he’s displayed so far in his career. It’s not easy to find talented players at that price, so that’s why Real Madrid are monitoring the market for Guler.

Los Blancos have not sent their offer yet and it looks like this whole battle for Guler’s signing will be decided by the player himself. If other big clubs are willing to give him the minutes he needs and wants to keep developing, expect Guler to favor those offers.

