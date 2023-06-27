Arda Guler decision expected next week, with Madrid pushing to complete the signing—report

The announcement on a new club for 18-year-old Turkish player, Arda Guler, is expected to be finalized in the next week or two, according to a report from MARCA.

After completing 35 games at a high level for Fenerbahçe last season, the teenager has attracted interest from half of Europe including AC Milan, Barcelona, Dortmund, Real Madrid, and other big European clubs. Despite news circulating daily on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have reportedly been making big efforts to lock down Arda Guler.

Real Madrid want to convince the player to stay on loan for another season or take the Castilla to first team role like many before him (i.e. Casemiro, Valverde, Vinicius) but some rumors suggest the 18-year-old wants a more prominent role with top flight football. Dortmund and AC Milan have been willing to offer said role, but Guler refuses to rule out Real Madrid given his love for the club and that his idol, Mesut Ozil, played for the 14-time European Champions.

Real Madrid remain in the transfer tug of war, battling it out for young Arda Guler’s signature. A decision is expected soon with multiple clubs eager to secure the Turk’s talents.