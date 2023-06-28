Camavinga, Real Madrid reach agreement for contract extension until 2028

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has reached an agreement to extend his contract with the club until the summer of 2028, according to a report published on MARCA. Camavinga will get a significant raise in his salary and his release clause will also increase to €1,000 million, per that same report.

This extension comes just two years after Camavinga’s signing for Real Madrid. The young Frenchman has made a statement in his two seasons with the club and is clearly a generational talent the club needed to keep around.

Camavinga will surely be hoping to get more minutes in the midfield after spending most of the 2022-2023 season playing as a left-back due to Ferland Mendy’s injuries. While Camavinga did well enough there, his potential as a midfielder is huge and Real Madrid should not waste him elsewhere.

The French player will turn 21 years old in November, so Real Madrid have secured the future of one of the most promising players in European football.