VIDEO: Real Madrid and Barcelona combined XI

Kiyan and Diego leave these biases aside on CyT

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Here’s some non-transfer content to tide over your Wednesday: What is the best starting XI that Real Madrid and Barcelona can put out collectively? On last week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons, this exact issues was discussed, among many other things.

We’ve uploaded a free video clip (below) which is an excerpt from last week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss what Real Madrid and Barcelona’s best combined XI is. Who misses out? Who is guaranteed? What were the most difficult decisions to make?

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4ujdaz5u

