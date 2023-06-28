Open Thread: June 28, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Alien franchise with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Cama Forever

Eduardo Camavinga will extend his contract with Real Madrid until June 2028!



His release clause will be €1 billion.



(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/npaXai9rJD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 28, 2023

Not Close to Believing this Yet

...and I most certainly hope it’s far from the truth. Man’s bled white so far.

Real Madrid are ready to accept a bid worth €90m from Liverpool for Federico Valverde, according to El Nacional pic.twitter.com/i8CSbDof8j — GOAL (@goal) June 27, 2023

Been THAT Long Eh?

“Beeeeen soooo long, so looong soooo loooooong”

(Putting Out the Fire- David Bowie)