Fede Valverde facing potential four-game suspension in La Liga

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is facing a potential four-game suspension at the start of the 2023-2024 La Liga season following his altercation with Villarreal’s Alex Baena on April 8th, according to reports published in the Spanish press.

If the Spanish Competition Committee accept the judge’s proposal, Valverde would miss the away games against Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo and also the home match against Getafe.

Valverde allegedly punched Baena at the Santiago Bernabeu’s parking lot immediately after Real Madrid’s 2-3 loss to Villarreal. Baena himself reported the incident to the Police and it looks like it’s now time for Valverde to face the consequences of that punch.

The official suspension should be announced soon, but it’s safe to assume that the Spanish Competition Committee will just accept the judge’s proposal, so Real Madrid will have to play their first four games of the season without Fede.