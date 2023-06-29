Open Thread: June 29, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Predator films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Hey Jude! Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Real Madrid & England national team midfielder, Jude Victor William Bellingham who turns 20 years old today!— Seputar Real Madrid (@SeputarMadrid) June 29, 2023
Have a wonderful day, Jude! @BellinghamJude pic.twitter.com/6XQjf95xuL
Not Sure How or Why
But curious to find out.
‼️ Toni Kroos will be THE KEY in Real Madrid’s midfield next season. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/sJizyAxQVz— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 28, 2023
Real Madrid will depend on Kroos and Modrić's experience in the big games next season.— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) June 28, 2023
— @diarioas pic.twitter.com/K316KRSf1P
Transfer Rumors
Though probably closer to ”ideas” at this point.
️| Real Madrid will try to sell Vallejo, Odriozola & Mendy but Vallejo & Mendy are both keen to stay. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/ipoPcFEfyT— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 28, 2023
Loading comments...