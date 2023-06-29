Borussia Dortmund interested in Sergio Arribas -report

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Real Madrid Castilla’s Sergio Arribas, who will be on his way out of the team’s academy this summer, according to MARCA. Castilla could not promote to Segunda Division and it’s quite clear that Arribas is ready to play for a good team, so Real Madrid will send him on loan, per that same report.

Madrid could also sell him with an option to buy him back —like Fran Garcia or Carvajal in the past—, but the main priority both for the club and Arribas is to play relevant minutes in elite football.

It’d be nearly impossible for Arribas to find minutes in Real Madrid’s first team, so it’s time for him to move on and prove himself elsewhere. Is Dortmund a good destination for him, though? Would another club be a better option for Arribas to find meaningful minutes from the get go?