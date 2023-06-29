Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe announcement date? Will Barca be better next season?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Ilkay Gundogan: Where does he fit for Barcelona? How good a signing is he?

Can he play the 6? If not, then who?

Will Brozovic sign / be a good signing?

How much will Sergio Busquets’s departure affect Barcelona’s season next season?

What’s going to happen to Umtiti, Lenglet, Abde, Dest?

Raul’s future as a coach

An insider’s suggestion on the announcement date of Kylian Mbappe

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas