Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe announcement date? Will Barca be better next season?

Kiyan and Diego also discuss Raul’s future and Gundogan’s fit

By Kiyan Sobhani
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Ilkay Gundogan: Where does he fit for Barcelona? How good a signing is he?
  • Can he play the 6? If not, then who?
  • Will Brozovic sign / be a good signing?
  • How much will Sergio Busquets’s departure affect Barcelona’s season next season?
  • What’s going to happen to Umtiti, Lenglet, Abde, Dest?
  • Raul’s future as a coach
  • An insider’s suggestion on the announcement date of Kylian Mbappe
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

