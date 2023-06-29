Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe announcement date? Will Barca be better next season?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Ilkay Gundogan: Where does he fit for Barcelona? How good a signing is he?
- Can he play the 6? If not, then who?
- Will Brozovic sign / be a good signing?
- How much will Sergio Busquets’s departure affect Barcelona’s season next season?
- What’s going to happen to Umtiti, Lenglet, Abde, Dest?
- Raul’s future as a coach
- An insider’s suggestion on the announcement date of Kylian Mbappe
- And more.
