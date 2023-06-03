Managing Madrid Podcast: Evaluating transfer rumors - Benzema, Kane, Havertz and more

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Where we stand with Karim Benzema - will he stay or will he go?

Matt and Ruben’s personal opinions on Benzema leaving

Harry Kane - is this transfer feasible? Hurdles and other potential road blocks

Does Harry Kane align with Real Madrid’s strategies?

Parallels to Ruud Van Nisterlooy and Harry Kane

Is it right to build transfer policy around generational players even if it means waiting?

Kai Havertz: good or bad signing?

Discussing Havertz fit

Havertz divides Chelsea fan base, but Tuchel, Potter, and Lampard all rated him

If both were available in 2024 - do you take Mbappe or Haaland?

and more

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)