Managing Madrid Podcast: Evaluating transfer rumors - Benzema, Kane, Havertz and more

Matt and Ruben discuss a wild week where Madrid have been a prominent name during the transfer talk.

By Matt_Wiltse
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

  • Where we stand with Karim Benzema - will he stay or will he go?
  • Matt and Ruben’s personal opinions on Benzema leaving
  • Harry Kane - is this transfer feasible? Hurdles and other potential road blocks
  • Does Harry Kane align with Real Madrid’s strategies?
  • Parallels to Ruud Van Nisterlooy and Harry Kane
  • Is it right to build transfer policy around generational players even if it means waiting?
  • Kai Havertz: good or bad signing?
  • Discussing Havertz fit
  • Havertz divides Chelsea fan base, but Tuchel, Potter, and Lampard all rated him
  • If both were available in 2024 - do you take Mbappe or Haaland?
  • and more

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

