Hold The Presses: 3 June 2023

️ Arancha Rodriguez: "Fabrizio Romano has reported well on Karim Benzema. Karim has not given a definitive decision to Real Madrid or Saudi Arabia. We have to wait."

Karim’s Saudi offer has created a media storm that’s beginning to calm after Karim’s enigmatic response to the rumours about an imminent departure.

Juni’s Project

Real Madrid have concrete interest in Kai Havertz. He's one of the players in the list, really appreciated by Ancelotti.



Understand Chelsea are open to discuss Havertz exit but they want important fee, no way for loan & similar.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

Kai Havertz was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2020 but eventually joined Chelsea instead. Havertz is supposedly admired by chief scout Juni Calafat which improves the odds of the club going after him. Havertz is talented but seems like a strange investment given the options and the pending arrival of Bellingham. Even as an Asensio replacement, he would be expensive and we would still have the RW imbalance issues.

Jese Rodriguez : From Outer space to Obscurity

Just thought of what could have been if Kolasinac hadn’t broken him

Who’s got Harry ?

A poll earlier in the week showed there’s a strong desire to have Kane join even if Karim Benzema stayed for one more season. It will be interesting to see if the club just let things play out next season or if there’s a desire to reclaim La Liga which would require a more steady presence in attack. Kane would guarantee goals in a way very few players can.

Kubo committed to La Real project

Kubo on Real Madrid links: "I'm a Real Sociedad player, Real Madrid door is closed".



"I wanna be a star in Champions League and make the name of Real Sociedad special in Europe", told Carrusel.

Kubo’s name has been mooted about as a potential Asensio replacement. The youngster probably understands that it’s better to enjoy playing football for La Real than to fight for a bench role at the Bernabeu.

Rumour has it...

Benjamin Pavard

️ Benjamin Pavard in an interview in 2017: "My dream club? Real Madrid."

I am not sold on Pavard especially given that the club is already stuck with defenders who cannot be offloaded. The move would make little sense for both Real Madrid and Pavard.

Poll 2