Hold The Presses: 3 June 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid CF v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - UEFA Champions League Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid Castilla v CD Badajoz - Primera RFEF Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Until Further Notice

Karim’s Saudi offer has created a media storm that’s beginning to calm after Karim’s enigmatic response to the rumours about an imminent departure.

Juni’s Project

Kai Havertz was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2020 but eventually joined Chelsea instead. Havertz is supposedly admired by chief scout Juni Calafat which improves the odds of the club going after him. Havertz is talented but seems like a strange investment given the options and the pending arrival of Bellingham. Even as an Asensio replacement, he would be expensive and we would still have the RW imbalance issues.

Jese Rodriguez : From Outer space to Obscurity

Real Madrid CF v Malaga CF - La Liga Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Just thought of what could have been if Kolasinac hadn’t broken him

Who’s got Harry ?

Women’s Football Awards 2023 - Ceremony Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

A poll earlier in the week showed there’s a strong desire to have Kane join even if Karim Benzema stayed for one more season. It will be interesting to see if the club just let things play out next season or if there’s a desire to reclaim La Liga which would require a more steady presence in attack. Kane would guarantee goals in a way very few players can.

Kubo committed to La Real project

Kubo’s name has been mooted about as a potential Asensio replacement. The youngster probably understands that it’s better to enjoy playing football for La Real than to fight for a bench role at the Bernabeu.

Rumour has it...

Benjamin Pavard

I am not sold on Pavard especially given that the club is already stuck with defenders who cannot be offloaded. The move would make little sense for both Real Madrid and Pavard.

Real Madrid v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Kai Havertz to replace Asensio for €70m+ ?

Poll 2

Poll

Benjamin Pavard

