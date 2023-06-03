Castilla vs Barça B 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch the mini-Clásico online

The day is finally here: Real Madrid Castilla take on Barcelona Atlèti in what will be the first of two semi-finals in the battle for promotion to the Segunda División. As Castilla finished higher in the table compared to Barcelona Atlèti in their respective groups, Castilla will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. This also means that tonight’s match will be played at Estadio Johan Cruyff in Barcelona.

Castilla had a very impressive season for a long time and will be disappointed to have missed out on direct promotion. Castilla (group 1) finished the season in third place with 69 points, 58 goals scored and 38 conceded. Barcelona Atlètic (group 2) finished fourth with 61 points, 45 goals scored and 38 conceded. Neither Castilla nor Barcelona Atlèti are in their best form, but both got a boost from winning 1-0 last weekend. Both teams have two wins, one draw and two losses in their last five games.

Raúl will be without several key players: The team’s star, Sergio Arribas, is still injured and could be out for the season. The same goes for first-choice goalkeeper Mario de Luís. Peter Federico, who picked up his fifth yellow card against Algeciras, and Theo Zidane, who was sent off, will both be suspended for this match.

Potential lineup: Luis López – Vinícius Tobias/Pablo Ramón, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marín, Marvel, Rafel Obrador – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor, Álvaro Martín – Nico Paz/Óscar Aranda, Álvaro Rodríguez.

Date: June 3, 2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00 pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain.

Available Streaming: InSports TV