Brahim Diaz will be a Real Madrid player next season -report

Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz will be a Real Madrid player next season, according to reports published on MARCA, Relevo and AS these last few days. AC Milan tried to keep the player around but they ultimately had no option to buy him after his loan deal —even though some reports suggested that they did.

Brahim will be Asensio’s replacement in the squad. Asensio is set to leave the club as a free agent and it looks like Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa could be his most likely destinations. Diaz took some steps forward during these last two seasons and he will be a quality option for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Still, it’s clear that Brahim will have to earn his minutes. Both Vinicius and Rodrygo will definitely be ahead of him in the rotation. In the meantime, Real Madrid will likely offer him a contract extension in the upcoming months.