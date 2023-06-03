 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Barcelona Atlèti vs Castilla, 2023 mini-Clásico

By Ruben_Skjerping
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published Castilla’s starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona Atlèti in the Segunda División playoffs. Raúl’s choices were more or less expected, but many will raise their eyebrows at seeing Pablo Ramón at right-back. This is a solution that hasn’t been tried many times during the season, but Raúl gave a hint by starting him there in the last league game against Algeciras.

Up top, Nico Paz gets another chance, along with Álvaro Rodríguez, who did not make the first-team squad for this weekend’s clash. On the bench we find Manuel Ángel and Gonzalo García, who has played all season with Juvenil A. The latter surprisingly started in the last game, but will start on the bench today.

Castilla starting XI: Luis López – Pablo Ramón, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marín, Marvel, Rafel Obrador – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor, Álvaro Martín – Nico Paz, Álvaro Rodríguez.

Bench: Lucas Cañizares, Vinícius Tobias, Edgar Pujol, Javier Villar, Manuel Ángel, Álvaro Leiva, Óscar Aranda, Gonzalo and Iker Bravo.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRIMERA RFEF

Date: June 3, 2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00 pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain.

Available Streaming: InSports TV

