Real Madrid have confirmed Marco Asensio's departure from the club via a statement published on their official website. He will play his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday.

Asensio was a Real Madrid player for the last seven seasons and he conquered 17 trophies in the club, including three Champions League titles.

He was undoubtedly destined to be one of the best Spanish players in recent years, but Asensio ultimately never reached his true potential.

However, it's also clear that Asensio made important contributions for the team in every single season, even when he was coming off the bench.

Asensio is likely headed to Paris Saint-Germain, although Aston Villa were also interested in his signing as a free agent.