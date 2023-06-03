OFFICIAL: Eden Hazard gets contract buyout from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced Eden Hazard's departure from the club via an official statement on the website. Hazard and Madrid have reached a buyout agreement, although the financial aspects have not been disclosed.

Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023.

Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career.

Hazard has gone down as the worst signing in club history as he never established himself as a starter after Madrid spent around €100 million to sign him away from Chelsea four years ago.