Manuel Carrasco, the first Spanish artist to announce a concert in the new Bernabeu

Manuel Carrasco has made history once again. The singer from Huelva will be the first Spanish artist to perform at the new Santiago Bernabeu, the renovated stadium of Real Madrid, which will open its doors to music and entertainment in 2024.

The concert, titled “The Last Arrow”, will take place on June 29, 2024, and will mark the end of Carrasco’s current tour “Heart and Arrow”, which has already sold more than 300,000 tickets in its 30 dates, most of them sold out.

Carrasco has already proven his ability to fill large venues, such as the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019, where he became the first national artist to announce a date there, or the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, where he gathered more than 140,000 people in two historic nights this year.

The new Santiago Bernabeu will be a unique architectural model, a retractable roof and a movable pitch, which will allow it to host all kinds of events, not only sports, but also cultural and musical. The stadium will have a capacity of around 70,000 people for concerts.

The tickets for this concert will go on sale on July 17 at 12:00 pm on www.manuelcarrasco.es. There will be a pre-sale exclusive for Real Madrid members and premium fans, from July 14 at 12:00 pm to July 17 at 12:00 pm.

Manuel Carrasco will be the second artist to perform at the new Bernabeu, after Taylor Swift, who will open the musical season on May 30, 2024. The American singer will also be the first woman to headline a concert at the stadium.

Both concerts are expected to be unforgettable shows, full of emotion and spectacle, that will make the new Santiago Bernabeu a reference point for music lovers in Spain and Europe.