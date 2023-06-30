 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: The Mbappe Meeting Mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas go through questions sent in by fans

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
France v Greece: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Big Kylian Mbappe news coming Friday?
  • Arda Guler player comps
  • Best lineup next season based on current squad
  • Why hasn’t Mbappe won the Champions League at PSG and is that a red flag?
  • Why isn’t Real Madrid looking at a right-back?
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

