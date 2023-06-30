Managing Madrid Podcast: The Mbappe Meeting Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Big Kylian Mbappe news coming Friday?

Arda Guler player comps

Best lineup next season based on current squad

Why hasn’t Mbappe won the Champions League at PSG and is that a red flag?

Why isn’t Real Madrid looking at a right-back?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)