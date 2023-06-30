Open Thread: June 30, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Star Trek films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
The End of the Trilogy?
...Pretty please?
is the , !— Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) June 30, 2023
We will be back in 2024 with Season 4. pic.twitter.com/diLmC08h5D
BREAKING: If PSG & Mbappé decide to split up in their meeting tomorrow, Real Madrid will make their move. @marca pic.twitter.com/YaBELMjm9K— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 29, 2023
Seriously, this has gone on for far too long. It gets worse when you consider that his best and preferred position is Vini’s (who just got 7). Well, at the very least get this story a finale.
Now Please Boost the Attack
Oh and RB
Real Madrid’s U24 midfield. pic.twitter.com/9D9FcDu37j— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 29, 2023
Remember the Man?
Of course we do!
On this day, 14 years ago, Kaká was presented at the Bernabeu.— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 30, 2023
He joined Real Madrid for €67M. pic.twitter.com/hqmDVIRwVv
