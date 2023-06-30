 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: June 30, 2023

Your Friday-at-Last Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid v Getafe - La Liga Santander Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Star Trek films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The End of the Trilogy?

...Pretty please?

Seriously, this has gone on for far too long. It gets worse when you consider that his best and preferred position is Vini’s (who just got 7). Well, at the very least get this story a finale.

It’s just a little crush

Not like we faint

everytime we touch

It’s just some little thing

Not like everything we do

depends on you

Now Please Boost the Attack

Oh and RB

Remember the Man?

Of course we do!

