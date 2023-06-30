Real Madrid confirm their four captains for the 2023-2024 season

Real Madrid have announced and confirmed their four captains for the 2023-2024 season. Nacho Fernandez will be the team’s main captain, with Modric, Carvajal and Kroos immediately behind him.

Keep in mind that Real Madrid have a strict rule about its captains. The armband is simply given to whoever has been in the club the longest, and that man is Nacho. Carvajal’s tenure was interrupted after he left for Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent deal —although Real Madrid kept a buyback clause and brought him back—, so Modric is also ahead of the Spanish right-back even though Carvajal is an academy player who grew up as a player at Valdebebas.

With Nacho expected to be a reserve next season, Modric will likely wear the team’s armband often.

Karim Benzema was the team’s first captain last season, as he signed for Real Madrid in 2009. After his departure, Nacho was next in line.