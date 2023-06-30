Espanyol’s CEO speaks about Joselu’s loan move to Real Madrid

In an interview with Marca, Espanyol’s CEO Mao Ye has spoken about the loan deal that will see striker Joselu join Real Madrid for the 2023–24 season. Joselu, who scored 16 goals in 33 games for Espanyol this past season, will return to his former club.

Mao Ye said that the deal was beneficial for both parties, as Espanyol will save on Joselu’s salary and Real Madrid will reinforce their attack with a proven goalscorer. He also praised Joselu’s professionalism and commitment to Espanyol.

“The operation has been beneficial for all parties,” the Espanyol CEO said. “It cannot be said that we have given him away. As for the rest of the players, the same thing. Espanyol is going to demand the commitments of the players so that they stay and assume the responsibility of returning to the first division”.

Joselu began his career with Celta de Vigo before being purchased by Real Madrid in 2009. He was a prolific goalscorer for Real’s B-team, scoring 33 goals in 67 appearances, but he was unable to break into the first team and was sold to Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim in 2012. He then played for Hannover 96, Stoke City, Newcastle United and Alavés before joining Espanyol in 2022.

Joselu made his debut for the Spain national team in 2023, at the age of 33, and scored three goals in four games. He was part of the squad that got to the UEFA Nations League final in June.

Joselu hopes to compete for trophies and play alongside some of the best players in the world at Real this season. He will wear the number 14 shirt and will be a good veteran presence in the squad.