Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Heavy defeat in the mini-Clásico; First live Zoom call

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

What went wrong in the mini-Clásico?

Raúl’s decision to play Pablo Ramón at right back

The amount of individual mistakes

An impressive performance from Nico Paz

Is the team’s pressing having a toll on the players?

Our evaluation of Raúl’s season

Comparing Nico Paz to Sergio Arribas

Spanish players’ mentality

First team stuff

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)