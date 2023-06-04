Real Madrid could save €7m after Eden Hazard contract termination

Eden Hazard’s disappointing spell at Real Madrid has come to an end, as the club announced on Saturday that they have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. The Belgian winger will become a free agent on June 30, 2023, and is reportedly considering retirement after a series of injuries and poor performances.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee of around $100 million, with high expectations of becoming the club’s new star after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he failed to live up to his reputation, scoring only seven goals in 73 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The 32-year-old suffered from various physical problems during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was unable to establish a good relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti, who preferred other options such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s plan has always been clear since March about Hazard: reach an agreement on contract termination, let him leave.

Romano has also reported Real Madrid could save €7m after terminated Hazard’s contract today through a mutual agreement.

“Real Madrid will save almost €7m after terminating Eden Hazard’s contract on mutual agreement,” Romano said on his social media today. “Hazard has given up part of the salary he was due to earn.”

Hazard will now have to decide his future, as he has received interest from some clubs in Europe and the United States. However, he is also contemplating hanging up his boots, as he feels that his body can no longer cope with the demands of professional soccer. He will take the next few weeks to make a final decision, after consulting with his family and his agent.

Hazard’s departure marks the end of one of the most disappointing transfers in recent history. He was once considered one of the best players in the world, winning several trophies with Chelsea and leading Belgium to the third place at the 2018 World Cup. He was expected to be a key player for Real Madrid, but his dream move turned into a nightmare.