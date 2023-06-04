 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Season Finale : 4 June 2023

Daily Merengue: Final Matchday of the 2022/23 Season

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Real Madrid’s new player French Karim Be Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid Training and Press Conference Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Final Matchday 0f 2022/23

The boys have to get up for one more game before they go on vacation. Hazard will serve as a cautionary tale for those who might be tempted to over-indulge.

This is the send-off that Mariano, Asensio and Hazard will get. There’s a possibility that we might learn about more right after the game.

Transfer Season In Full-Swing

Asensio’s flowers

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: 1st Leg Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

One of Asensio’s sweetest strikes. What a left foot!

Hazard’s Nightmare Ends

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eden Hazard could not have imagined his Real Madrid career never taking off. It is a real shame that he never had the opportunity to enjoy his time at the Bernabeu. He got silverware and made friends but couldn’t make the impact on the pitch.

Mariano’s Limits

Real Madrid v Cultural Leonesa - Copa del Rey Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Mariano had carved out a path for himself away from Real Madrid establishing himself as a goal scorer for Lyon when Real Madrid came calling and practically ended any hopes of a meaningful career out of the pitch. Like Hazard, he’s made friends and collected silverware but very little to show out on the pitch.

Rumour Has It

Nacho

Nacho will likely not become a starter at Real Madrid but he has had a fantastic career. Nacho has a played significant role in just about all the success since making his debut. His versatility, enthusiasm and commitment always on display.

Dani Ceballos

Hopefully Ceballos will choose to stay and with some luck get more responsibility next season. Ceballos is coming into his own and players of his quality will be hard to come by especially for squad depth. The club is right to try and keep him.

Kane On the Radar

These rumours seem to suggest Karim Benzema has one foot out the door. I think the club would be better off signing Kane even if Karim stays for another season.

Odriozola

Odriozola has won just about everything in the game without being able to elevate his game beyond his fantastic season at La Real which saw Real Madrid lose their bearings and trade away Achraf Hakimi, instead choosing to sign Odriozola for €35m. Hopefully Odriozola will return to La Real this summer but it looks like a difficult deal if Real Madrid don’t wanna swallow the cost.

Mission Impossible

Vallejo is another player who makes up the numbers and the club should be looking for ways to encourage his departure. This is difficult while he’s got another two years to run on his deal. Hopefully he decides to look for minutes elsewhere.

Castilla Choke on the big stage

Castilla seemed to freeze against the old enemy. There’s a return leg which will require an historic performance from Raul’s boys to overturn a two-goal deficit. They can play much better than they showed.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Should Carlo stay for the rest of the transition?

view results
  • 30%
    Yes. He’s great for harmony
    (29 votes)
  • 54%
    No. We need more coaching for a re-build
    (52 votes)
  • 15%
    He’s the best available option
    (15 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Rate the season out of 5

view results
  • 2%
    1
    (3 votes)
  • 24%
    2
    (26 votes)
  • 64%
    3
    (68 votes)
  • 6%
    4
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    5
    (1 vote)
105 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid