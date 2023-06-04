Season Finale : 4 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Final Matchday 0f 2022/23

The boys have to get up for one more game before they go on vacation. Hazard will serve as a cautionary tale for those who might be tempted to over-indulge.

This is the send-off that Mariano, Asensio and Hazard will get. There’s a possibility that we might learn about more right after the game.

Transfer Season In Full-Swing

Asensio’s flowers

One of Asensio’s sweetest strikes. What a left foot!

Hazard’s Nightmare Ends

Eden Hazard could not have imagined his Real Madrid career never taking off. It is a real shame that he never had the opportunity to enjoy his time at the Bernabeu. He got silverware and made friends but couldn’t make the impact on the pitch.

Mariano’s Limits

Mariano had carved out a path for himself away from Real Madrid establishing himself as a goal scorer for Lyon when Real Madrid came calling and practically ended any hopes of a meaningful career out of the pitch. Like Hazard, he’s made friends and collected silverware but very little to show out on the pitch.

Rumour Has It

Nacho

Nacho will likely not become a starter at Real Madrid but he has had a fantastic career. Nacho has a played significant role in just about all the success since making his debut. His versatility, enthusiasm and commitment always on display.

Dani Ceballos

️| Dani Ceballos is close to renewing his contract, unless a surprise happens. @AranchaMOBILE, @RM4Arab pic.twitter.com/kyuRkZI04r — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Hopefully Ceballos will choose to stay and with some luck get more responsibility next season. Ceballos is coming into his own and players of his quality will be hard to come by especially for squad depth. The club is right to try and keep him.

Kane On the Radar

Real Madrid’s main objective this summer is Harry Kane and the club believe signing him is very possible. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/Yhwmuhwgct — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

These rumours seem to suggest Karim Benzema has one foot out the door. I think the club would be better off signing Kane even if Karim stays for another season.

Odriozola

️| Real Sociedad want to sign Álvaro Odriozola for FREE, Real Madrid are asking for money. @relevo pic.twitter.com/l5IaK6S6Bz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Odriozola has won just about everything in the game without being able to elevate his game beyond his fantastic season at La Real which saw Real Madrid lose their bearings and trade away Achraf Hakimi, instead choosing to sign Odriozola for €35m. Hopefully Odriozola will return to La Real this summer but it looks like a difficult deal if Real Madrid don’t wanna swallow the cost.

Mission Impossible

️| Jesús Vallejo wants to stay at Real Madrid but the club will try to convince him to leave. @relevo pic.twitter.com/vS2IJN873o — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Vallejo is another player who makes up the numbers and the club should be looking for ways to encourage his departure. This is difficult while he’s got another two years to run on his deal. Hopefully he decides to look for minutes elsewhere.

Castilla Choke on the big stage

FT: Barça Atletic 4-2 Castilla.



⚽️ Nico Paz and Carlos Dotor.



Castilla lost a match in which the team made far too many errors (anti-competitive) and were punished by their opponents every time. The team started well, but finished very badly, conceding 4 goals.



It's going to… pic.twitter.com/06R1CgY4wc — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) June 3, 2023

Castilla seemed to freeze against the old enemy. There’s a return leg which will require an historic performance from Raul’s boys to overturn a two-goal deficit. They can play much better than they showed.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Should Carlo stay for the rest of the transition? Yes. He’s great for harmony

No. We need more coaching for a re-build

He’s the best available option vote view results 30% Yes. He’s great for harmony (29 votes)

54% No. We need more coaching for a re-build (52 votes)

15% He’s the best available option (15 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2