Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

That’s a wrap. Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in the last game of the 2022-2023 season and the game will provide a good opportunity for the Bernabeu faithful to say good-bye to Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz. All three of them will leave the club this summer, and while Madrid are still waiting on Nacho, Modric, Ceballos, Kroos and Benzema to make a final decision about their future, it seems like they will stay.

Apart from that, the match is completely irrelevant for Madrid. Los Blancos are still trying to secure the runner-up spot in the table but it really doesn’t make any difference, so coach Ancelotti will likely keep making some rotations.

However, it’s important to note that Athletic are fighting to clinch their presence in the UEFA Conference League, so they will play with intensity trying to earn a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 06/04/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.