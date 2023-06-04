CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, not only the last game of the season but also the very last game of Karim Benzema’s career in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

This is a meaningless game in the 2022-2023 season, but Real Madrid should try their very best to find Benzema so that the Frenchman can say good-bye to the club by celebrating a goal in front of the fans. Merci, Karim.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 06/04/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.