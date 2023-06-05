Managing Madrid Podcast: Emergency Benzema Episode

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Karim Benzema’s insane Real Madrid CV

How quickly he shot up the Real Madrid legacy rankings in the past few years

The perfect Real Madrid legacy?

The way Benzema took care of himself

His stylistic evolution

How does he compare to Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski

Favourite hipster Benzema moments

Was Benzema the most loved of the BBC trio?

Was Benzema’s carry job in 2021 - 2022 more difficult than Cristiano Ronaldo’s?

Benzema’s versatility

A quick reflection on Eden Hazard

“what if”: the Meunier tackle

“what if” Hazard succeeded? What would’ve happened to Vincius Jr?

Harry Kane. Essential now?

Tom Brady’s insane diet

Kai Havertz — yay or nay?

A big debate on Kane and Havertz

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)