Revolution? : 5 June 2023

Daily Merengue

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Thank you, Karim!

I’m not going to lie: it was a sad day for me yesterday, after I knew the news about Karim’s desparture and yesterday was his last game. One more legend leaving and he was the last player from the 2011/2012 squad that was still in the club.

Ancelotti posted the following message:

I think it is now clear that Ancelotti is really staying for the next season.

Asensio leaves too.

Revolution?

Jude signing is certain per rumors. Apparentely the plan now is to start some sort of revolution. Look the report below even if not from a very reliable source:

Per relevo, the plan is to sign FOUR attackers. Joselu will take Mariano’s spot and Firmino’s signing was discarded. The names of Harry and Kai Havertz are very strong at the moment, and the idea is to give Kane the #9. More news about Havertz tomorrow.

What do you think?

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

