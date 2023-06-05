Revolution? : 5 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Thank you, Karim!

I’m not going to lie: it was a sad day for me yesterday, after I knew the news about Karim’s desparture and yesterday was his last game. One more legend leaving and he was the last player from the 2011/2012 squad that was still in the club.

Thank you for everything, a true legend of Real Madrid and football, @Benzema. pic.twitter.com/xk66dUohcw — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Ancelotti posted the following message:

Ancelotti’s message:



Today we have said goodbye to the season at the Bernabéu but, above all, it has been a special afternoon because the madridistas have said goodbye to one of the greatest legends of our club. Thanks for everything Karim. Miss you. Good luck in your new… pic.twitter.com/ajJouX1ddR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

I think it is now clear that Ancelotti is really staying for the next season.

Asensio leaves too.

Marco Asensio has gifted Florentino Pérez a signed shirt with:



"Thank you for fulfilling my dream and my mother's. Grateful for life. With much love, Marco Asensio". pic.twitter.com/GwJXKA6HWO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Revolution?

Jude signing is certain per rumors. Apparentely the plan now is to start some sort of revolution. Look the report below even if not from a very reliable source:

Florentino Perez is ready to spend €300-400m this summer. @jpedrerol pic.twitter.com/7829BTzeZZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Per relevo, the plan is to sign FOUR attackers. Joselu will take Mariano’s spot and Firmino’s signing was discarded. The names of Harry and Kai Havertz are very strong at the moment, and the idea is to give Kane the #9. More news about Havertz tomorrow.

What do you think?