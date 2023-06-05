La Liga prize money for the 2022 - 2023 season

With La Liga concluded and the positions for each team confirmed, we now know exactly how much prize money each team receives. The league generates a lot of revenue from TV rights deals, both domestically and internationally. The prize money for the 2022/23 season will be distributed among the 20 clubs according to a formula that takes into account their performance.

Here is how much each team in La Liga earned this season based on what position they placed in:

Barcelona: €60.64 million Real Madrid: €53.51 million Atletico Madrid: €46.37 million Real Sociedad: €39.24 million Villarreal: €32.14 million Real Betis: €24.97 million Osasuna: €17.83 million Athletic Bilbao: €12.48 million Mallorca: €10.7 million Girona: €9.81 million Rayo Vallecano: €8.91 million Sevilla: €8.02 million Celta: €7.13 million Cadiz: €6.24 million Getade: €5.35 million Valencia: €4.46 million Almeria: €3.56 million Valladolid: €2.67 million Espanyol: €1.78 million Elche: €0.89 million

Real Madrid had a mixed season in 2022/23, as they finished second in La Liga behind their arch-rivals Barcelona, but also won the UEFA Super Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, while also lifting the Copa del Rey trophy.

Real Madrid earned €53.51 million from their league position, which was less than Barcelona’s €60.64 million, but still a significant amount that could help them strengthen their squad for the next season. The club’s fans will be hoping that Ancelotti can deliver more trophies and glory in his second year in charge, and that Real Madrid can reclaim their status as the best team in Spain and Europe.