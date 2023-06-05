Nacho Fernandez returns to Spain squad for Nations League semi-final

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has been called up to the Spain squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League semi-final game against Italy, replacing the injured David Garcia of Osasuna.

Nacho, 33, has been in excellent form for Real Madrid this season, playing in various positions and putting in reliable performances.

This is Nacho’s second call-up to the national team since Luis de la Fuente took over as the Spain coach, following Luis Enrique’s resignation. Nacho played in a previous Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway in March, where Spain won 3 - 0.

Nacho will likely be the third-choice center-back for the Italy game (behind Aymeric Laporte and Robin le Normand), and will join the Spanish camp in Las Rozas.

The full squad is below:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Kepa and David Raya.

Defenders: Carvajal, Jesús Navas, Laporte, Nacho, Le Normand, Jordi Alba, Bernat.

Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Fabián, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Canales.

Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Rodrigo Moreno, Marco Asensio, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Yeremi Pino.