Real Madrid inquire about Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies -report

Real Madrid have inquired about Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, whose contract with the German club expires in the summer of 2025. Los Blancos are interested in the signing of Davies and decided to explore the possibility of a transfer, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Bayern have been trying to extend Davies’ contract in recent months but the left-back seems reluctant to sign that new deal. Apparently, he would be keen on leaving Bayern, although that doesn’t mean that Real Madrid will be able to complete a deal for Davies this summer, especially if we consider that Bayern simply don’t need to sell.

It’s clear that Real Madrid appear interested in rebuilding their current squad. That’s something they will need to do this summer after the departure of Karim Benzema. If Los Blancos can somehow work a deal for Davies, expect Mendy to leave the Spanish capital.