Nacho set to stay at Real Madrid until 2024 — report

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is close to signing a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Dimarzio. The 33-year-old, who has been with the club since his youth, was due to become a free agent at the end of this month, but has decided to extend his stay under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, per the report.

Nacho is pretty close to renewing with Real Madrid for another season, per @DiMarzio — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 5, 2023

Nacho’s renewal is a blow for Inter Milan, who were reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer. The Nerazzurri, who are looking to strengthen their defense after winning the Serie A title, had offered Nacho a three-year deal, according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, Nacho has perhaps opted to remain loyal to Real Madrid. The versatile defender, who can play as a center-back or a full-back, is a tremendous squad playe.

Nacho’s contract extension is good news for Ancelotti. The Italian coach has expressed his admiration for Nacho and his desire to keep him at the club. “He is a player that I like a lot. He is very professional and very serious. He can play in different positions and he always does well. I have spoken with him and we have made him an offer. I hope he will accept it,” Ancelotti said this season.