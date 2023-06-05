Real Madrid offer €50-60 million plus bonuses for Kai Havertz — report

Real Madrid have reportedly made a bid of €50-60 million plus bonuses for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg. The German journalist claims that the Spanish giants have contacted the player and his representatives about a possible move this summer.

According to @Plettigoal, the package Real Madrid have offered Kai Havertz is 50-60m plus bonuses — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 5, 2023

Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a fee of around €80 million, has struggled to live up to his expectations at Stamford Bridge, and has often been criticized for his lack of consistency and impact.

Chelsea are said to be open to letting Havertz go. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in need of attacking reinforcements, especially after the departures of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Havertz is seen as a versatile and creative option, who can play in various positions across the front line.

However, the deal is not yet done, as there are still some details to be sorted out between the clubs and the player. Havertz may also face competition for a starting spot at Real Madrid, where he would have to compete with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and whoever else Real Madrid sign this summer in attack.

It remains to be seen whether Havertz will leave Chelsea, or whether he will stay and fight for his place. Real Madrid are certainly interested in him, but they may have to increase their offer to convince Chelsea to sell one of their expensive signings.