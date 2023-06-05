Heavy fines and 2-year stadium bans for culprits who hung Vinicius doll in Madrid

The Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has imposed severe financial sanctions on the four individuals who hung an inflatable doll with the image of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr from a viaduct in Madrid earlier this season.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, the four culprits have been fined €60,000 each and banned from entering any sports venue for two years. For many, including Managing Madrid, the punishment was not enough.

Yep, just a 2 year ban, and not life time. — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 5, 2023

The Brazilian forward was also controversially sent off in the 83rd minute of the match against Valencia in Mestalla recently after a clash with Valencia’s Hugo Duro. However, the Competition Committee decided to revoke the red card he received as he was defending himself from an attack from Hugo Duro.

Vinicius has been the target of racist abuse since he joined Real Madrid in 2018. He has denounced several incidents on his social media accounts, such as monkey chants at the Camp Nou or racist messages on his phone. He has also received the support of his teammates, his coach, and the club, who have condemned any form of racism and discrimination in football.