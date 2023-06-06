 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Busy summer : 6 June 2023

Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Busy summer ahead.

Per recent reports, the City game was the wake-up call to this revolution. But reports published after the game said a different story - that Real cannot win every time and there was no need to press the panic button.

Davies?

Transfer Targets.

  • Jude Bellingham - Fee around €100M fixed + add-ons. Romano reported the expectation is to get the deal done this week;
  • Kane - Tottenham would demand £100m;
  • Havertz - He would cost €50-60M;
  • Alphonso Davies;
  • Joselu

Reportedly, the done deals so far:

  1. Fran Garcia
  2. Brahim Diaz

2022 South American player.

Is Nacho and Ceballos staying?

Per report, Inter is out of signing Nacho, so now he is more close to renewing than leaving. Ceballos has asked for one more week to make a decision about his future.

Farewell to Benzema.

It will be “closed” event, there would be no journalists.

