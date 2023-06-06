Busy summer : 6 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Busy summer ahead.

This will be Real Madrid's busiest summer in years. They want to SHAKE up the transfer market. @relevo pic.twitter.com/AEnavSyYk1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 5, 2023

A BIG summer awaits for Real Madrid.



Florentino Perez is ready to spend over €300m. @La_SER pic.twitter.com/4whIHjwoQj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 5, 2023

Per recent reports, the City game was the wake-up call to this revolution. But reports published after the game said a different story - that Real cannot win every time and there was no need to press the panic button.

Davies?

BREAKING: Real Madrid have already had talks with the entourage of Alphonso Davies to lay the groundwork for a potential deal. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/4wb6vSWzJr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 5, 2023

Transfer Targets.

Jude Bellingham - Fee around €100M fixed + add-ons. Romano reported the expectation is to get the deal done this week;

Kane - Tottenham would demand £100m;

Havertz - He would cost €50-60M;

Alphonso Davies;

Joselu

Reportedly, the done deals so far:

Fran Garcia Brahim Diaz

2022 South American player.

Vinicius Jr. on winning the South American player of the year 2022:



“I always want to be in my best version, and it is important for me to keep working and developing to always be at my best level with those players who have won it before.” pic.twitter.com/PQdy3KRR8O — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 5, 2023

Is Nacho and Ceballos staying?

Per report, Inter is out of signing Nacho, so now he is more close to renewing than leaving. Ceballos has asked for one more week to make a decision about his future.

Farewell to Benzema.

It will be “closed” event, there would be no journalists.