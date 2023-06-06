Real Madrid considering Chukwueze signing -report

Real Madrid are considering the possibility of making a move for Villarreal winger Samu Chukwueze, whose contract with the Yellow Submarine expires in the summer of 2024. Chukwueze would be a somewhat affordable signing because of that, and the price of the transfer could reach around €40 million, per that same report.

The Nigerian attacker would be an interesting addition to the squad because of his ability to be a pure right-winger. Chukwueze has performed at a high level all season long and Madrid are exploring the different options they have to improve the offensive line after the departure of Karim Benzema.

Chukwueze scored 13 goals and delivered 11 assists in the 3,262 minutes he played this season. Those are quality numbers for a club like Villarreal, so Real Madrid appear to think that his production could increase when playing with better players alongside him in the Spanish capital.