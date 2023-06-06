Carvajal gives his thoughts on Kane and Havertz

Dani Carvajal, among the stars of the charity pádel tournament against breast cancer

The Real Madrid defender participated in the 12th edition of the event organized by the Fundación Clínica Menorca, which donated the funds raised to the MD Anderson Cancer Center Spain.

Dani Carvajal showed his solidarity and his passion for pádel by taking part in the 12th edition of the charity pádel tournament. The Real Madrid player was one of the many celebrities who joined this initiative, which aimed to support the research and prevention of this disease.

Carvajal shared the court with other sports stars, such as Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez (and many more).

The event was also a tribute to the doctor Ángel Martín Hernández, director and founder of the Clínica Menorca, who passed away last year. He was the promoter of this charity project since 2008, and his son Ángel Martín delivered a cheque with the funds raised to the doctor Laura G. Estévez, through the Fundación MD Anderson Cancer Center España.

At the event Dani Carvajal spoke to the media on several topics, and of course, at the top of the list of questions that journalists had, was about transfers. Here are some of his quotes below:

On losing Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio

“It is very difficult to replace players like Karim, like Marco... They have been very important to us and hopefully those who come can get closer to their level.

“It’s a shame, we say goodbye to players who have marked an era, great friends, great teammates... And well, I wish them the best of luck I’m sure they’re going to do very well.

“We’re going to reinforce the squad between now and next season. And, as the coach said yesterday, to create a very competitive team that will fight for everything”.

On Kai Havertz

“He is a great player. I don’t usually talk about players who are not in my team, but surely none of the list of replacements that Real Madrid brings is going to be bad .”

On Harry Kane

“I don’t usually talk about players who aren’t in my team. We all know Harry Kane, the England captain, he’s a great striker and I’m telling you, the players who come are for sure going to help us a lot and they will do it super well”.

A reflection of the season

“I think it has been a good season. The only thorn is not having competed much more in LaLiga, I think we disconnected too soon after the World Cup. It cost us a lot, but hey, we were one step away from another Champions League final, we’ve won the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup. The final balance is good, and next year what we have not won we will try to win”.