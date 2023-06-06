Vinícius Júnior receives a tribute from Maracanã against racism

Vinicius Jr was honored in the match between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo on Monday, after being the target of racist insults in Spain all season.

Vinícius returned to Rio de Janeiro to enjoy a few days of rest, and received a warm tribute in the classic carioca match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama. At half time, the Real Madrid and Brazil player went down to the Maracanã pitch to receive the shirts of both teams. Visibly moved, Vinícius put his hand on his heart in a sign of gratitude and lifted both shirts, with the number 20, and showed them to the public, both the team of his life, Flamengo, and the arch-rival. Vinícius has managed to overcome local rivalries and become an idol in all of Brazil. If he was already loved in his country, the racist attacks in Spain have led Brazilians to indignation and total support for the Madridista.

Vinicius received a tribute at half-time of the Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo game. A shirt from both teams to show solidarity with Vinicius in the fight against racism. pic.twitter.com/h2LPxkIY4o — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 6, 2023

“I am very happy to be in Maracanã, to see Flamengo, a classic. Very happy for everything they have done for me and that I can continue strong to fight for all those who are to come,” Vinícius said in a brief statement to TV Globo.

Two rounds before, Flamengo’s fans, the club where he started playing at just 4 years old and from which he left at 18, prepared a mosaic with his name and the red and black colors in a sign of support for the racist chants that took place in Valencia.