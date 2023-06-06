Alvaro Benito’s provides assessment on Kane and Havertz as potential signings for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s search for a new striker to fill the void left by Karim Benzema has led to discussions about potential targets such as Kai Havertz and Harry Kane. Alvaro Benito, a collaborator on Spanish radio program Cadena SER, shared his thoughts on how these players would fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Regarding Kai Havertz, Benito expressed his admiration for the Chelsea striker’s qualities and his versatility on the pitch. “He is a player with a lot of quality and a spectacular understanding of time and space, a player who is capable of almost anything on the pitch,” Benito emphasized.

The former Madrid youth coach and former Madrid player did note that Havertz is more suited to a number 10 role, rather than as a traditional number 9. “Despite the fact that he has played many times in Chelsea’s attack as the target point this last season, he is more of a ‘10 ‘ than a ‘9’.” Benito went on to suggest that Havertz could thrive as a second striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but noted that Real Madrid currently employs a 4-3-3 system, making it challenging to see Havertz starting from the wing.

When discussing Harry Kane, Alvaro Benito expressed greater optimism about the performance and fit of signing the Tottenham Hotspur striker. He highlighted Kane’s impressive goal-scoring record of 30 goals in the season, similar to Benzema’s tally. Again, the Spaniard provided a caveat explaining that scoring 30 goals for this Tottenham team is not the same as scoring 30 goals for Manchester City.

Alvaro Benito finished his time on the program cautioning lofty expectations for both transfers. Benito noted: “It is crucial to consider how players with similar expectations, such as Eden Hazard or Kaka, have struggled to meet those standards in the past. Hazard’s experience serves as a reminder that potential transfers must be assessed beyond their reputation and focus on their ability to adapt to Real Madrid’s demands”.