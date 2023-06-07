Adiós, Benzema : 7 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Adiós, leyenda!

“Today one of the most incredible footballers in our history is leaving.” (Florentino Perez)

Yesterday the club did a farewell ceremony to Benzema as he is going to play next season for Al-Ittihad. Luka Modrić, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho and Courtois were the only players who attended Benzema’s farewell at Valdebebas.

His farewell letter posted on his Instagram:



Madridistas, after so many years here, the time has come to say goodbye to the club that has become my home, Real Madrid. I have had the privilege of wearing this legendary jersey and to represent this emblematic club. I’m very grateful to my president, my teammates, the coaches, the personal and to all those who have participated in my career, who were essential for my development as a player and as a man. Even though I am leaving Real Madrid, I will always carry a part of this club in my heart. Real Madrid will always be an integral part of my life and I will continue to follow the successes of this extraordinary team. Thank you all for the love and support you have given me all those years. I say goodbye with a deep feeling of gratitude and an emotional farewell. Hala Madrid! With all my love.

He has been officially announced as Al-Ittihad player:

#7 to Bellingham?

With Hazard leaving, the #7 is now available and it looks like it can go to Jude.

Operation Kane started

Real wants a top striker to replace Benzema and that is Harry Kane. The club do not want to spend more than €80M for him and is ready to offer a 3-year deal with €15M salary. They see other players like Gonçalo Ramos and Kolo Muani as future prospects. So, Kane is considered a urgent signing, and if he doesn’t come this summer, the club will wait for Mbappe in 2024.

Leaked new shirt with new La Liga logo

Real Madrid 23-24 Home Kit with the new La Liga badge. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/ZblmpWYe4F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 6, 2023

Benzema and Asensio departures impacted the official release of the new home kit.

Real Madrid had everything ready to announce the new home kit - video and photos have been prepared for a long time. The problem is Benzema and Asensio took part in it because no one expected them to leave. @relevo pic.twitter.com/iFCeNAgY8l — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 6, 2023

Now, the club must choose others players to promote the new shirt. Would they wait for a big signing?

Should Vazquez be sold?

Vazquez contract expires next year, on June 2024. It is very unlikely the club will renew his contract, so selling him this summer might be a good move. Juventus is interested, however, his price would be between €6M and €8M.