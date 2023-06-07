Footy Headlines leaks Real Madrid’s home kit for the 2023-2024 season

Real Madrid fans have been given a sneak peek of their team’s home kit for the next season, thanks to the website Footy Headlines, which is known for its reliable leaks of football shirts and logos. The website has revealed several images of the Real Madrid 23-24 home kit, which has a modern yet simple design in white, navy and gold-yellow:

According to Footy Headlines, this is Real Madrid's home kit next season with the new, erm, La Liga badge.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ILybFfOagS — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 7, 2023

The kit features the new Adidas logo on the right chest, and the Real Madrid crest on the left chesty. The kit has a tricolor collar and sleeve cuffs in white, navy and gold-yellow.. The kit also has navy panels on the sides and the back, similar to some Adidas 2022 World Cup kits.

One of the most notable details of the kit is the club’s slogan “¡Hala Madrid!” on the back of the collar, which is a first in the club’s history. The slogan is written in navy:

Another interesting detail is the new La Liga badge on the right sleeve, which has also been leaked by Footy Headlines. The badge has a pale red color and a modern “ll” symbol, which stands for La Liga. The badge is part of La Liga’s new corporate image for next season, which will also include a new name: LaLiga EA Sports FC.

The Real Madrid 23-24 home kit is expected to be officially launched this summer. The kit will be available to purchase from Adidas and other retailers.

