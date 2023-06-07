 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juventus eyeing Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez as a versatile reinforcement

Real Madrid V Athletic Club De Bilbao - La Liga Santander Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season, and one of the names that has caught their attention is Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez. The Spanish winger, who can also play as a full-back, is reportedly in contact with the Italian giants, who are ready to offer him a new challenge.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have already made some inquiries about the availability of Vazquez, who has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024. The Bianconeri are willing to pay between 6 and 8 million euros for the 32-year-old, who has been with the Merengues since 2007.

Vazquez is a versatile and hard-working player, who has won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He is known for his pace, dribbling, crossing, and defensive contribution.

Juventus see Vazquez as a valuable addition to their squad, as he can provide depth and quality in various positions.

