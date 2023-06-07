Real Madrid pessimistic about signing Kane -sources

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is Real Madrid’s priority to replace Karim Benzema this summer but Los Blancos believe that Spurs president Daniel Levy will not be keen on setting what they would consider a “fair price” for the British forward, club sources told Managing Madrid.

Real Madrid believe that Kane is the perfect fit to fill Benzema’s shoes and are indeed really interested in signing him this summer. An offer in the €80 million range is what Real Madrid are considering at the moment, but the club believes that it will take a “much better offer” for Tottenham’s Levy to let Kane sign for Madrid.

As is always the case with Levy, Kane’s own decision and attitude could be crucial. If the forward were to publicly demand a transfer to Madrid, Los Blancos would have a lot of leverage in the negotiations and that could ultimately force Levy’s hand.

Still, Madrid are exploring other options in the market knowing that it won’t be easy to secure Kane’s signing, per club sources.