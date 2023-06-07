Vinicius Jr wins Mahou Five Star Player of the season

Vinicius Jr has been crowned as the Mahou Five Star player of the season for Real Madrid, after a sensational campaign that saw him score 23 goals and provide 16 assists in 55 games across all competitions. The Brazilian forward, who joined the club in 2018, has been a revelation, becoming the team’s main attacking threat and one of the most exciting players in Europe.

Best player in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Xwd7SthB2s — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 7, 2023

Vinicius Jr’s evolution has been remarkable, as he has added more composure, confidence, and creativity to his game. He formed a lethal partnership with Karim Benzema before the Frenchman’s departure this week.

Vinicius Jr expressed his gratitude for the award and his desire to keep improving: “I’m very happy to have the support of the fans. I want to continue improving and developing to always be my best. I hope that next season I can continue in this way to help the team”. The Brazilian has already set his sights on winning more trophies with Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr is the Mahou Five Star player of the season, but he is also much more than that. He is a superstar and the future of the club.