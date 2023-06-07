Real Madrid agree €100m+ deal for Dortmund star Bellingham — report

Real Madrid have agreed a €100m+ deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jude Bellingham, according to a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic. The 19-year-old midfielder is set to undergo a medical in the coming days and sign a long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have been tracking Bellingham for a long time and have beaten off competition from Manchester City and Liverpool, who were also interested in the youngster. According to Ornstein, Real Madrid have offered Bellingham a lower salary than what he could have earned elsewhere, but the player was keen to join the club that he idolized as a child.

Bellingham is expected to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player next week, after he completes his medical and finalizes the details of his contract. He will join his new teammates for pre-season training and will be available for the club’s first official game of the season.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting talents in world football and has a bright future ahead of him. He will hope to continue his development and success at Real Madrid, where he will play under Carlo Ancelotti and alongside some of the best players in the world.