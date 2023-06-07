Real Madrid introduce state of the art new streaming platform, “RM Play”

Real Madrid have released a new streaming service to provide all premium Real Madrid related content under the app name of “RM Play”.

The app is available now and can be accessed with IOS or Android, as well as AppleTV, FireTV, and AndriodTV. The club have released a video outlining the functionality of the new service with the tag line: “Hours and hours of content. Anytime. Anywhere.”

Exclusive videos of Benzema’s farewell, original films on Champions League triumphs, access to RMTV, full historical matches, and deeper access to La Fabrica are all featured in the new app. The club also provides content on the women’s team and the basketball team.

The new streaming service brings the fans even closer to the club and provides exclusive content. Expectation is that the recently released En el corazón de la Decimocuarta will feature on the service along with more new orginal content. The sleek look and easier functionality is a step in the right direction for the club, who are always looking to modernize and find the best ways possible to engage with the fanbase.