OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham

It’s now official. Real Madrid have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who will sign a six-year deal with the club after the two sides reached a €103 million —with bonuses— agreement.

The player Jude Bellingham (“Player”) is about to transfer from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (“BVB”) to Real Madrid CF (“Real Madrid”). The parties have reached an agreement on the merits of this today. The contractual details still have to be coordinated and documented. The realization of the transfer is also subject to proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

Real Madrid will pay BVB fixed transfer compensation of EUR 103.0 million if the transfer is implemented. In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee was agreed. The variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting achievements by Real Madrid and/or sporting achievements or performance by the player at Real Madrid over the next six seasons.

As a result, the management expects a positive minimum effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2023/2024 financial year in the order of around EUR 77 million. This amount may increase subject to the occurrence of conditions agreed upon for the payment of variable transfer fees.

Due to the opening of the international FIFA transfer window from July 1, 2023 and, among other things, other regulatory association requirements, the transfer business will not fall into the current 2022/2023 financial year, but into the 2023/2024 financial year.

Source: Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid were competing with clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool for the signing of Bellingham, but the midfielder ended up choosing to play in the Spanish capital.