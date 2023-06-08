Managing Madrid Podcast: Emergency Bellingham Episode

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Initial thoughts to Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham

Where he fits tactically

Parallels to Eduardo Camavinga

His best position and best lineups to use him in

Who gets benched?

How does he affect Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde?

Parallels to Luka Modric

Thoughts on Lionel Messi snubbing Barcelona

Will Carlo Ancelotti want to play a more aggressive scheme with Bellingham’s arrival?

Will the club be good next year if we don’t get Harry Kane?

Rodrygo — are we worried he’ll feel undervalued in the future?

Goncalo Ramos, Julian Alvarez

How realistic is Kane at this point?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)