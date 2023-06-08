Real Madrid could promote Rodrygo to striker spot if Kane too expensive -sources

Real Madrid are considering other options to replace Karim Benzema knowing that signing Harry Kane away from Tottenham will be extremely tough, club sources told Managing Madrid. Apart from another striker who could eventually emerge as a candidate if Kane is too expensive, promoting Rodrygo to the striker spot and signing a quality right-winger would be considered, per club sources.

Real Madrid are aware of the fact that Tottenham president Daniel Levy will not let Kane leave the London-based club on a reasonable price. While Kane is still considered the perfect candidate and Madrid will work hard to sign him, Los Blancos are also forced to considering other names.

However, the market for right-wingers is also extremely thin. Villarreal’s Samu Chukwueze has reportedly been on Real Madrid’s radar for a while, but the team could miss a huge scoring presence unless Rodrygo takes a huge leap in his production.

Either way, it definitely looks like Real Madrid have to get down to business. Replacing Benzema won’t be easy.